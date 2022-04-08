Get Business Consulting from SBAC

Are you, or someone you know, struggling with a small business? Need help hiring employees? Has business growth stalled during the pandemic?

SBAC has partnered with Bpeace to provide one-on-one business consulting services to women and minority-owned businesses!

Apply by April 11 to:

Receive 10 months of business consulting services,

Develop a personalized business growth plan with an industry expert,

Access online and in-person high-quality resources.

To qualify, businesses must be:

Minority-owned and operating in GA, SC, or NC

Have at least $100,000 in business revenue

Have five employees (or with a capacity to grow to 5 employees)

In business for at least two years

CLICK HERE to fill out the simple and quick application form for the chance to receive this opportunity.