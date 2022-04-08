Get Business Consulting from SBAC

By The Creative Coast | April 8, 2022

Are you, or someone you know, struggling with a small business? Need help hiring employees? Has business growth stalled during the pandemic?  

SBAC has partnered with Bpeace to provide one-on-one business consulting services to women and minority-owned businesses! 

Apply by April 11 to:

  • Receive 10 months of business consulting services,
  • Develop a personalized business growth plan with an industry expert,
  • Access online and in-person high-quality resources.

To qualify, businesses must be:

  • Minority-owned and operating in GA, SC, or NC
  • Have at least $100,000 in business revenue
  • Have five employees (or with a capacity to grow to 5 employees)
  • In business for at least two years

 

CLICK HERE to fill out the simple and quick application form for the chance to receive this opportunity.

