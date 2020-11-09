Support a good cause that benefits the greater-Savannah community and get a beautiful, professional headshot from Shot by Somi Studios.

The 2nd Annual Shots & Headshots with Shot by Somi Studios is taking place on Thursday, November 12th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Mansion of Forsyth Park at 700 Drayton Street in Savannah. The event will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire and includes hors d’oeuvres from Mansion on Forsyth Park and music from local artist LaFaye.

Attendees are encouraged to make a $10 donation and can purchase their headshot for $50. All proceeds will be donated to the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Donations can be made in advance here:

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/exOUDQ?vid=du973