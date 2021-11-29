Get $5,000 for Your Next Big Business Move from the Hello Alice’s 2022 Small Business Growth Fund

Hello Alice is an online community that allows small businesses to communicate, access resources and receive help and support from fellow business owners. Hello Alice currently has 513,963 members and counting.

The company has big plans for 2022! Their “Year of Small Business Kickoff” is packed full of giveaways, funding opportunities, educational resources and more. One way that Hello Alice is helping small businesses next year is through their Small Business Growth Fund. Through this fund, 50 small businesses will be chosen to receive the grant.

Join the Hello Alice community and apply for their grant via their website here. The deadline to apply is December 10th, 2021.

They are currently partnering with NAACP, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Small Business Administration to make this grant possible.

Learn more about Hello Alice and its other opportunities on their website!

About Hello Alice:

Hello Alice is committed to elevating the voice of small business in the U.S. Every business starts small, and Hello Alice is here to help yours grow big.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.