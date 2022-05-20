Georiga Tech Savannah to Host First Generation College Institute Program for Rising 8th to 12th Graders this July

NEWS PROVIDED BY GEORGIA TECH SAVANNAH

Georgia Tech’s Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing in collaboration with First-Generation Student Programs and the Office of Undergraduate Admission is hosting FREE one-day programs on campus for rising 8th through 12th graders who will:

Learn about resources on financial aid and scholarships, how to navigate college life, and

Participate in hands-on STEM activity sessions.

The program will take place on July 16, 2022 at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with meals and snacks provided.

APPLY NOW: https://tinyurl.com/GaTechFGCI

About Georgia Tech’s First-Generation College Institute (FGCI):

The First-Generation College Institute (FGCI) is a state-wide, summer initiative at Georgia Tech designed to expand on Georgia Tech’s existing PreK-12 STEM programs to amplify the Institute’s impact by identifying, engaging, and preparing first-generation and limited income 8th-12th students for the transition from high school to college and aptitude in STEM.

This initiative will align with the Institute’s goal to expand access to underserved populations, which includes first-generation students. The First-Generation College Institute is supported by First-Generation Student Programs, CEISMC, and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.