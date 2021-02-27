Georgia Tech’s Smart Cities and Inclusive Innovation initiative works to develop innovative approaches to shaping resilient and sustainable communities. The initiative further elaborates that “Smart” is a process of continuous improvement and integration of people, data, partnerships, and suitable technologies. Establishing a smart community requires an inclusive set of voices from all walks of life in order to fully understand the needs of the community.

The Smart Community Corps (SCC) is a program of Smart Cities and Inclusive Innovation in partnership with Georgia Tech Center for Serve-Learn-Sustain (SLS), the Georgia Tech Career Center, and the Student Government Association (SGA). It is the first statewide program of its kind for students to gain hands-on experience working to make communities more livable and equitable using smart technology projects. Accepted applicants are placed in a community and spend their summer working in pairs. SCC cohorts are also provided bi-weekly instruction/educations and mentorship in sustainability, innovation, and career development. Students receive up to an $8k stipend (depending on location) as funded by Microsoft Corporation. The program is open to both Georgia Tech and other Georgia college undergraduate and graduate students.

https://smartcities.ipat.gatech.edu/smart-community-corps-program-overview