The Georgia Intern Fellowships for Teachers (GIFT) was created by the Georgia Institute of Technology’s CEISMC in 1991 as a professional development program for K-12 teachers to gain “real world” experience in the subjects they teach as they relate to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The goal is for teachers to learn applications for enhanced instruction and teaching practices based on evidence-based experiences. This is accomplished by offering them paid summer STEM internships in industry workplaces and university laboratories.

Teachers spend four to seven weeks in the summer getting hands-on experience and mentorship to help them build innovative, applicable curricula for use in the classroom, and to promote career awareness. Program participants are paid $728 per week during their internship and can receive up to 10 PLU for their full participation in the program. In addition to the internship, there are summer and school year professional development meetings, workshops and discussion groups. Teachers gain invaluable opportunities for networking, attendance, and presentations at professional educator and association meetings, locally, regionally, and nationally.

In order to participate, teachers must meet certain requirements. To learn about the program and eligibility criteria for applications, please click here.

About CEISMC

The Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) enhance PreK-12 and post-secondary STEM education by drawing upon the expertise and scholarly contributions of the Georgia Tech community. CEISMC advocates for and leads systemic changes to increase STEM interest and achievement for all students, especially those underrepresented in STEM. CEISMC’s research efforts allow for the identification and dissemination of evidence-based best practices in STEM education.