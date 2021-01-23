Georgia Tech’s After School STEAM Whistle Workshops from the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) are open for registration until 12p, January 25th, and begin February 2nd. All after school programs take place over a 4-week span and offer opportunities for participants to engage with their instructor and peers through 2 live sessions per week (8 live sessions total), online supporting materials (videos, weblinks, project instructions, etc.), and self-paced project time.

Virtual meetups will take place on Feb. 2nd, Feb. 4th, Feb. 9th, Feb. 11th, Feb. 16th, Feb.18th, Feb. 23rd, and Feb. 25th

The program is open to middle school students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades. The February theme will be Code, Craft, and Storytelling – A creative adventure in programming & telling your story. Youth will learn to code using block code programming, micro:bit, crafts, and storytelling.

The cost to participate in the program is $200 for all 8 live sessions. Additionally, CEISMC includes all required project materials in the registration fee and the items will be shipped directly to your address on file. The programs are designed to be enriching and cover areas of STEM/STEAM that may not be addressed during the normal school day. They’re designed to be fun, interactive, and project-focused! Each month will feature different projects.

Register for February’s Whistle Workshops here.

Miss registration for February? Check out the month of March here.