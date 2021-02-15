In January, Georgia Tech Savannah announced a new partnership with the Georgia Film Academy to offer an on-set film production course covering the fundamentals of film production. With the rise in demand for film industry professionals in Savannah, the strategic partnership serves as a pathway into the industry for students interested in learning about the film industry. The course also serves as a prerequisite to the Georgia Film Academy’s 18-credit hour certificate program.

Dave Williams, a journalist for the Capitol Beat, covered the latest story on Georgia Tech’s efforts to meet the needs of Georgia’s film industry. The Savannah campus has enough space and buildings to accommodate a film studio in the area.

