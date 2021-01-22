Georgia Tech Savannah and Georgia Film Academy are partnering up to offer a new on-set film production course that will cover the fundamentals of film production. The course will serve as a pre-requisite to the other courses at the Georgia Film Academy in an 18-credit hour certificate program.

The goal of the partnership is to help meet the need of the rising in-demand careers in Georgia’s film industry.

The course begins on Saturday, February 13th, and classes will take place online via Desire 2 Learn. To learn more about the courses, visit Georgia Tech Savannah’s page HERE.