Georgia Tech-Savannah Invites Local Youth to Launch Party For “YOUR VOICE IS POWER”

SAVANNAH, GA. – October 2, 2021 – The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at Georgia Tech-Savannah is hosting the “Your Voice is Power” (YVIP) Launch Party on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. on campus at 210 Technology Drive, Savannah. Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade(K-12), teachers, and parents are invited to this free kickoff event featuring coding tutorials and special speakers as well as food trucks, prizes, swag, and music from a local DJ. Registration is required for all participants.

Each year, Georgia Tech hosts the Your Voice is Power learning experience and coding competition allowing students to explore how computer science, music, and entrepreneurship can advance equity. Using Georgia Tech’s EarSketch platform, students code a 30 second – 3 minute musical remix using a popular song.

The featured speakers for this event include Chalece Delacoudray, a music technologist whose expertise has helped shape Your Voice is Power, and Victoria Baylor, a Certified Mindset and Clarity Coach, TEDx Speaker, Teacher, and #1 Amazon Best Selling Author. Chalece is featured in the Your Voice is Power curriculum videos and has led the workshops to help students learn EarSketch and song structures.

The YVIP Launch Party will host activities throughout the day. Morning activities are intended for teachers, home school families/cohorts, as well as 7-12th grade students. Afternoon activities are suitable for all ages.

Coding Workshops (10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) – Participants can get a head start in the Your Voice is Power competition by learning how to code in EarSketch. The workshop will guide and demonstrate how to utilize EarSketch and its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to create their remixes for the competition.

Food Trucks (12:30 p.m. onwards) – Attendees will have the option to purchase food and support Savannah’s local food trucks while taking a break from the day’s activities.

DJ, Guest Speakers, and Giveaways (1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.) – Closing out a day of learning and fun, attendees can groove to the beats of the local DJ, hear from featured speakers, and participate in the giveaways.

“We are kicking off another year of making beats and learning code with this fun, interactive YVIP Launch Party. We highly encourage students to attend and participate to get familiar with the EarSketch Platform – it helps you learn to code using the most popular programming language in an exciting, creative way by making music,” said Timothy Cone, Savannah CEISMC Program Director at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. “Everyone loves music, and by educating through this innovative way, students learn a valuable, life-long skill that they can take with them into their future education and careers. We can’t wait to interact with everyone there and prepare for another great round of the annual competition!”

The event is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/.

For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit https://pe.gatech.edu/savannah.

