Georgia Tech-Savannah Awarded Boost Grant From GA Department of Education to Expand CEISMC STEAM Labs to Rural Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA – December 6, 2021 – The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) has been awarded just under $1 million in funding by the Georgia Department of Education through their BOOST Grant Program. This grant will be allocated over three years and will specifically enable Georgia Tech-Savannah to extend access to their Saturday STEM/STEAMlabs and summer programs to rural Georgia communities and students who qualify for free/reduced lunch. The funding will help K-12 students overcome barriers to participation including registration cost, food, and transportation. Georgia Tech-Savannah campus offers high-quality and uniquely themed programs for K-12 students that are designed to inspire and enrich curiosity and enthusiasm for science, mathematics, engineering, art, and technology. Students can have fun while learning through experiments, hands-on activities, creative projects, and more.

The BOOST grant was applied for by Sirocus Barnes, CEISMC Student Programs Director at the Georgia Tech-Atlanta campus and Timothy Cone, CEISMC Program Director at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. Around 25% of the funding will be allocated to the Savannah campus each year to enable rural students from counties such as Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, and Evans to participate in summer and Saturday programs. Students from throughout coastal Georgia who qualify for free/reduced lunch can also apply to participate. BOOST grants are allocated over three years and renewed annually, to support community-based organizations that operate comprehensive out-of-school time (OST) programming year-round, over the summer months, or after school during the academic year. The goal is to provide evidence-based afterschool and summer enrichment programs that target learning acceleration and support whole child development. This grant is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education through Georgia’s American Rescue Plan education allocation and administered in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this grant and bring in students who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to attend. Our programs are designed for students in 3rd-12th grade who are interested in discovering more about science, technology, engineering, and math through our applied and project-based learning. We hope to spark new interest and creativity within every student and look forward to expanding our impact,” said Timothy Cone, CEISMC Program Director at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus.

Programs take place at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle Savannah, Georgia 31407. Campus adheres to all COVID-19 policies and procedures in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state, and federal health officials.

For more information about CEISMC and these programs, please visit https://www.ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/.

For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, please visit https://pe.gatech.edu/savannah.

