Georgia Tech CEISMC Savannah Announces Scholarship Program for On-campus Summer Programs

This summer the Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) Savannah campus is offering scholarships for all of their on-campus summer programs. The Georgia Department of Education has funded the CEISMC Student Programs through the Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant program. CEISMC will be using the funds to provide scholarships, ultimately to expand access to serve more youth, reduce barriers to participation and increase programmatic quality.

CEISMC is offering week-long programs uniquely themed around STEM/STEAM. A new addition is that all programs now include a “take-home component” so that participants can continue working on their STEM/STEAM interests and learning after the week ends.

Programs will be located at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus. Each day will run from 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM and all parents/guardians will be invited to a student showcase on Friday starting around 1:30 PM.

Age ranges for the programs include rising 3rd – 5th graders, rising 6th – 8th graders, and rising 9th – 12th graders. The cost to attend is $200-$250 depending on the program. A full list of the on-campus summer programs can be found at https://ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/2022-summer-campus-programs.

The scholarship covers 75% of the fee to attend one program. Youth on free/reduced lunch are qualified to receive a scholarship and must submit a digital copy of the letter provided by the school stating that the child receives free/reduced lunch. For schools that don’t offer free/reduced lunch programs, CEIMSC provides an Annual Household Income Limits Chart to help those interested determine if they are eligible to receive the scholarship. Individuals whose schools do not receive free/reduced lunch must instead upload digital proof of household income such as a W-2, 1099, or most recent pay stub.

Those interested and eligible for the scholarship must complete an online application followed by creating an account within the CEISMC online registration system.

For more details and deadline information please visit https://ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/summer-scholarship-information

