Georgia Tech CEISMC Offering Saturday STEAMlab in November

The Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) is on a mission to enhance PreK-12 and post-secondary STEM education. The CEISMC team achieves this by serving as the connection point between Georgia Tech faculty and students and the PreK-12 STEM education community.

CEISMC students learn through hands-on, interactive experiences focused on areas including coding, virtual reality, robotics, and more. Sessions are designed to inspire and enrich participants’ STEAM interests. Programming typically involves activities that the students do not see in school and change with each session so attendees learn something new every time. Students are grouped by age and grade and programs are taught by a mixture of Georgia Tech staff/faculty, local college students, and area science and math teachers.

CEISMC hosted their first Saturday STEMlab of the fall on October 1st and covered topics such as sequential art for 1st to 8th graders and lego robotics for 3rd to 5th graders. In their sequential art workshop, 1st and 2nd graders learned how to bring their art to life by making moving animations that lit up. 3rd and fifth graders also learned about animation and did so by creating a story strip, learning about electricity to add lights to their story, and even experimenting with stop-motion animation. The lego robotics workshop gave third to fifth graders the opportunity to build and program a robot using the Lego Spike Prime system.

The next Saturday STEMlab will be on Saturday, November 5th, from 8:30am to 12:00pm at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus at 210 Technology Circle in Savannah. Students must be in 1st to 8th grade to participate in Saturday STEMlabs. The cost to attend is $60 per participant. Classes are limited to 15 students per session.

Visit https://www.ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/sp/stemlabs for more info on the upcoming, November 5th, Saturday STEMlab and to stay updated on more future workshops happening on February 11th and April 15th.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.