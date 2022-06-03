Georgia Tech CEISMC Offering K-12 Certified InVenture Teacher Training in June

By The Creative Coast | June 3, 2022

NEWS PROVIDED BY GEORGIA TECH SAVANNAH CEISMC 

Bring innovation to your classroom with invention!

What is K-12 InVenture Prize?

The K-12 InVenture Prize program includes an online curriculum and competition that challenges students to identify real-world problems and create innovative solutions using the design thinking process.

What is the K-12 InVenture Prize CIT program?

This summer, CEISMC is excited to launch its Certified InVenture Teacher (CIT) training program. The CIT program is a great way to learn from veteran K-12 InVenture teachers and become more involved with invention education at Georgia Tech.

Training sessions are open to all K-12 educators. The cost to attend is $20 and includes lunch and parking.

The Savannah training will take place on Tuesday, June 28th, from 9am-3:00pm.

To learn more and register, visit https://k12inventure.gatech.edu/home.

 

