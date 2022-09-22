Georgia Tech CEISMC Announces Fall STEAM Programming for Youth

The Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) is on a mission to enhance PreK-12 and post-secondary STEM education, especially for those underrepresented in STEM. The CEISMC team achieves this by serving as the connection point between Georgia Tech faculty and students and the PreK-12 STEM education community.

CEISMC students learn through hands-on, interactive experiences focused on areas including coding, virtual reality, robotics, and more. Programming typically involves activities that the students do not see in school and change with each session so attendees learn something new every time. Sessions are designed to inspire and enrich participants’ STEAM interests.

Students must be in 1st to 8th grade to participate in Saturday STEMlabs. The first event of fall is set to take place on October 1st from 8:30am to 12:00pm. Activities for the October session are…

Sequential Art – 1st – 2nd Grade

Sequential Art – 3rd – 5th Grade

LEGO Robotics 3rd-5th Grades

Sequential Art – 6th – 8th Grade 6th-8th Grades

The cost to attend is $60 per participant and registration closes on September 26th.

Visit https://www.ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/sp/stemlabs for more info on Saturday STEMlabs and to stay updated on the next round of sessions happening on November 5th, February 11th, and April 15th