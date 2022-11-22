Georgia Tech CEISMC Announces Deadline Extension on Proposals for 7th Annual STEAM Leadership Conference

The Georgia Tech Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) has announced an extension on the deadline to submit proposals to share innovative ideas at the 7th annual STEAM Leadership Conference, which is taking place on March 10, 2023.

The annual STEAM Leadership Conference provides an opportunity for K12 STEAM education leaders to connect with one another and learn through various presentations and interactive breakout sessions. Georgia Tech invites STEAM leaders to submit proposals to share their ideas during the conference. This year’s theme is STEAM With Purpose. The new deadline to submit proposals is January 18, 2023 at 11:59pm. Accepted applicants will be notified on February 6, 2023.

Also, the CEISMC @ Georgia Tech STEAM Leadership Conference has moved online! This year, all presentations will be limited to 40 minutes, which should include Q&A time. Also, they are asking that all presentations be limited to 2 presenters maximum.

According to the conference website, attendees typically include STEAM decision-makers, school leadership, curriculum and after-school coordinators, informal educators, principals, teacher leaders, and artists.

For more information on selection criteria, conference tracks, session types, and the application process, visit Georgia Tech CEISMC’s page on the call for proposals here. For questions or more information please email steamleadership@gatech.edu

The Georgia Tech CEISMC Mission

The Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) enhances PreK-12 and post-secondary STEM education by drawing upon the expertise and scholarly contributions of the Georgia Tech community. CEISMC advocates for and leads systemic changes to increase STEM interest and achievement for all students, especially those underrepresented in STEM. CEISMC’s research efforts allow for the identification and dissemination of evidence-based best practices in STEM education.

