Georgia Tech Announces Call for STEAM Leadership Conference 2024 Proposals

Attention all STEAM enthusiasts! Georgia Tech is now accepting presenter proposals for its annual STEAM Leadership Conference. The 2024 STEAM Leadership Conference at Georgia Tech is an event you can’t afford to miss. On March 8-9, 2024, they’re diving into “The Future and Beyond: Workforce Development, Critical Thinking, Innovation,” a theme that emphasizes the need to bridge the gap between education and industry.

This conference is the perfect opportunity for you to learn about the latest trends and best practices in STEAM education, revolutionize your approach to teaching, and reignite your passion for success in the classroom. With thought-provoking panel discussions, inspiring talks, short stories from the field, and hands-on workshops.

If you’re an educator, curriculum developer, researcher, industry professional, or just someone passionate about STEAM education, this conference is for you! Submit your proposal before the deadline on January 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Announcements of selections will be released on January 31, 2024.

The conference offers thought-provoking panel discussions, inspiring talks, short stories from the field, and engaging hands-on workshops. Presentations will be categorized and organized by different tracks. You can choose from:

Thought-provoking Panel Discussions (30 min, Fri only)

Inspiring Talks (30 min, Fri only)

Short Stories from the Field (10 min presentation, 60 min total, Fri only)

Engaging Hands-on Workshops (50 min, Sat only)

The ideal proposals will align with the conference theme, “The Future and Beyond: Workforce Development, Critical Thinking, Innovation,” and authentically integrate all elements of STEAM, with a special emphasis on the arts.

For more information, visit Georgia Tech’s website on the 2024 STEAM Leadership Conference.