Georgia Tech Announces 10th International Internet Conference Exploring Logistics, Supply Chains and Freight Transportation – Savannah, GA May 29-31

SAVANNAH, GA – APRIL 1, 2024 – The Georgia Institute of Technology announces the 10th International Physical Internet Conference (IPIC) which will take place from May 29-31 at the DeSoto Hotel in Savannah, GA. Registration is open for the event which is designed to innovate the future of logistics, supply chains, and freight transportation. This year’s conference will focus on the latest breakthroughs and solutions that are shaping the future of global freight, logistics, and supply chains towards higher efficiency, resilience and sustainability. This premier event promises to bring together the brightest minds in industry and academia to discuss pioneering research, innovation and applications in supply chain, logistics and freight transportation.

IPIC 2024 will provide a unique platform for practitioners, industry experts, government officials, researchers and stakeholders to come together to discuss, explore and introduce innovative concepts and technologies for the Physical Internet. The conference aims to foster an open exchange of ideas that will drive future advancements and sustainable development within the logistics sector. The Physical Internet is an innovative concept that envisions a global logistics network modeled after the digital internet, where standardized containers carry goods through a shared system, optimizing routes and resources. This approach promotes efficiency and sustainability by allowing seamless transfer of goods across various transportation modes, reducing waste and energy use, and improving the overall flow of physical goods in a manner similar to how data packets travel across the internet.

“More intermodality is well known to be better for sustainability with less greenhouse gas emission and less energy consumption potential within and across continents, yet convenience, velocity, and agility issues are blocking it from climbing from its low share of freight transportation,” said Dr. Benoit Montreuil, Professor in Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology. “The Physical Internet offers pathways by breaking current paradigms and opening degrees of freedom. We are so glad to host at IPIC 2024 top well-grounded industry leaders to discuss current challenges and progress and assess the Physical Internet potential using the US Southeast as a testbed.”

Industry leaders and visionaries will share their insights and experiences at the conference, sparking discussions that are pivotal for advancing the Physical Internet. One of the keynote sessions entitled Challenges, Vision, and Roadmap Toward Physical Internet Enabled Efficiency, Seamlessness, Sustainability and Resilience led by Bill Loftis and include Michael O. Miller, CEO of Genesee & Wyoming North America; Josh Raglin, VP of Sustainability at Norfolk Southern; Tom Marss, General Manager of Intermodal Operations at Georgia Ports Authority, Michelle Livingston, Consultant and Retired VP of Transportation at The Home Depot, and Marty Schlenker, Head of Strategy at Parallel Systems will focus on progress and challenges in increasing the share of intermodal transportation within regional freight systems.

Todd Ullom, Vice President at MiTek Inc., and Professor George Q. Huang from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) will lead a session where they will unveil new insights into smart, modular, and integrated construction techniques that are being enhanced by the principles of the Physical Internet. Keynote sessions are designed to not only share knowledge but also to inspire attendees to explore how the Physical Internet can be implemented in their own fields to drive innovation and efficiency.

For more information visit https://pi.events/IPIC2024 and to register visit https://bit.ly/3UsTlkt.

