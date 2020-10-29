Georgia Southern’s Parker College of Business Logistics Students Win National Academic Challenge
For the second year in a row and for the fourth time, Georgia Southern’s Parker College of Business Logistics students have won the Student Competition at EXPO. Intermodal Association of North America’s (IANA) National Academic Challenge is an academic competition that allows undergraduate students from IANA’s Scholarship Award schools to apply their logistics and transportation curriculum to real-world intermodal issues and showcase their understanding of global and domestic intermodal supply chains.
The eight competing schools included…
Georgia Southern University — Winning School
Auburn University
California State University
College of Charleston
University of Maryland
University of North Florida
University of North Texas
University of Wisconsin Superior
Read Georgia Southern’s article HERE.
Learn more about IANA’s 2020 competition HERE.