For the second year in a row and for the fourth time, Georgia Southern’s Parker College of Business Logistics students have won the Student Competition at EXPO. Intermodal Association of North America’s (IANA) National Academic Challenge is an academic competition that allows undergraduate students from IANA’s Scholarship Award schools to apply their logistics and transportation curriculum to real-world intermodal issues and showcase their understanding of global and domestic intermodal supply chains.

The eight competing schools included…

Georgia Southern University — Winning School

Auburn University

California State University

College of Charleston

University of Maryland

University of North Florida

University of North Texas

University of Wisconsin Superior

Read Georgia Southern’s article HERE.

Learn more about IANA’s 2020 competition HERE.