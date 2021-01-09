On Friday, January 8th, Georgia Southern University held a socially-distanced ribbon-cutting for their new Engineering and Research building on the Statesboro campus.

The building is a part of the University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing. With high-bay laboratories for large scale projects, the construction focusses on manufacturing engineering. The 80,000 square foot building houses learning studios, laboratories, classrooms, colloquiums space, reception space and meeting space. Other labs include:

Metal and Plastic Additive Manufacturing Labs

Industrial Instrumentation & Controls Lab

Instrumentation & Controls Lab

Joining & Welding Lab

Materials Characterization Lab

Nano Materials & Manufacturing Lab

Traditional, CNC Machining & Finishing Labs

Renewable Energy Roof Deck lab – Solar, Wind, Weather

This newest addition to Georgia Southern will have benefits reaching beyond campus. The space will provide education and training for the area’s future engineers and computer tech professionals. In addition to workforce development, businesses in the region have the opportunity to work with faculty and students on research affecting their industry and fulfilling company needs.

Find out more about this facility and opportunities to partner….

Contact Reinhold Gerbsch,

Director of Industrial Relations

[email protected] or 912-478-5474

To learn more about the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, visit Georgia Southern’s department page HERE.