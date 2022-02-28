Georgia Southern University’s Upcoming Events & Resources for Young Professionals & Local Businesses

Georgia Southern University has several exciting events coming up in March! The first wonderful resource is Spring Eagle Expo, Georgia Southern’s semi-annual career fair. Students and recent graduates are invited to explore future careers with employers on campus and see what local companies they might be interested in working for full time upon graduation.

Georgia Southern will be hosting over 100 different employers from various fields and areas to meet and chat with potential employees from all majors and interests at the Statesboro campus on March 2nd from 11am to 3pm. The businesses invited will range from small businesses to large corporations featuring local and statewide career opportunities. Participating companies include AgSouth Farm Credit, CMAC, Inc., Coleman Company, Inc., and more. Most of companies are eager to hire IT professionals and entrepreneurial-minded individuals to become a vital asset to their team.

When chatting with these companies, keep in mind there are several different positions available depending on the company’s needs. The different positions available through the Eagle Expo are:

Cooperative Education

Experiential Learning

Fellowship

Graduate School

Internship

Job

On-Campus Student Employment

Volunteer

To see more information and other details about the Eagle Expo, visit Georgia Southern’s website here.

If you are a current student who utilizes Handshake, you may RSVP through Handshake here. Handshake is Georgia Southern’s online platform for companies to post jobs and students to browse job listings.

A second event is the Center for Sales Excellence Bootcamp hosted by The Parker College of Business. This will be held on the Statesboro Campus (​​Information Technology Building, 3rd Floor, Room 3301 (Professional Development Center), on March 3rd from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm.

The Center for Sales Excellence Bootcamp is entering its sixth consecutive year providing students and alumni with professional training in selling, pitching and interviewing with employers. All majors and interests are invited to attend and expected to leave with valuable information to help you present yourself and your ideas with ease, knowledge and confidence.

You are advised to dress in business attire and have a stack of resumes on hand, ready to meet with employers and chat about your potential career with their business.

Click here to view the schedule for the day.

Click here to learn more about The Center for Sales Excellence Bootcamp and find details about attending.

If you are a current student you can RSVP through Handshake here.