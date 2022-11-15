Georgia Southern Libraries Designated as U.S. Patent and Trademark Resource Center, Supports Community Inventors and Entrepreneurs

SAVANNAH, Ga., November 10, 2022 — Georgia Southern University Libraries has been designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries is one of two officially designated PTRCs in Georgia.



“This designation places the Georgia Southern Libraries as a local face of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and helps to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” stated Georgia Southern’s Henderson Library Research Services manager John Schlipp. “Our PTRC designation enables the research customers of Georgia Southern Libraries to access the vast resources provided by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This new library service helps inventors and entrepreneurs to protect their intellectual properties ranging from patents, trade secrets, trademarks and copyrights.”

Inventors or entrepreneurs utilizing the new PTRC services at Georgia Southern will be able to determine the potential for their patent applications and federal registration for a trademark on their products or services.

Schlipp will also partner with the University’s Business Innovation Group and other regional like-minded organizations. With three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville, and two major libraries — Zach S. Henderson Library in Statesboro and Lane Library in Savannah — Georgia Southern is poised to join with its other partners in advancing innovation throughout the region.

Visit the Georgia Southern Libraries website for upcoming workshops and sessions for students and community inventors, entrepreneurs and business professionals to learn more about patents and trademarks.



Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving nearly 26,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

