Georgia Southern Libraries celebrates grand opening for Patent and Trademark Resource Center with two events, Sept. 27 in Savannah and Sept. 28 in Statesboro

Patenting an invention and trademarking a product name can be challenging, yet protecting intellectual property is vital.

To that end, Georgia Southern University Libraries will celebrate the grand opening of its Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) with ribbon-cutting events at the Armstrong Center in Savannah on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. and at the Henderson Library in Statesboro on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

The PTRC is part of a nationwide network of 84 public, state and academic libraries designated by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to support the public with trademark and patent assistance. Georgia Southern Libraries is one of two designated PTRCs in Georgia.

“With the recent economic development of Hyundai’s Motor Group Metaplant America, associated suppliers and regional commerce, our PTRC cultivates a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” stated Georgia Southern’s PTRC librarian representative John Schlipp. “Innovators and creative colleagues utilizing the PTRC service at Georgia Southern University Libraries will be able to determine the potential for their patent applications and federal registration for a trademark on their inventions, products or services.”

Georgia Southern’s PTRC partners with the University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) and other regional, like-minded organizations to foster innovation and creativity. Dignitaries from the USPTO, including Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director Derrick Brent, and Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero, will attend the ribbon-cutting in Savannah.

Both events will act as workshops for inventors, entrepreneurs and business startups. The PTRC at Georgia Southern can assist patrons in conducting their own free patent and trademark searches on specialized USPTO databases. Additionally, patrons can receive one-on-one instruction on the application process, improve awareness of a product field, determine application feasibility and prepare for consulting with an attorney.

Visit the PTRC Grand Opening library guide for further details and to make a reservation to attend the workshops on the Statesboro or Armstrong campuses.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment or group instruction, please contact John Schlipp at jschlipp@georgiasouthern.edu or (912) 478-7818.

