Georgia Power Foundation awards grant for the BIG Edge Entrepreneurship Program

NEWS PROVIDED BY GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY’S BUSINESS INNOVATION GROUP

SAVANNAH, Ga., November 17, 2023 — Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., to empower diversity in early-stage entrepreneurship. In turn, BIG has created the BIG Edge Entrepreneurship Program for six entrepreneurs to have offices and participate in entrepreneurship programs at the Georgia Grown Innovation Center (GGIC) in Metter, Georgia, for one year.

“For more than a decade, the Business Innovation Group has been aiding area small business owners to get the support they need to start or expand their business,” said Dominique Halaby, DPA, associate provost for Innovation and Commercialization at Georgia Southern. “Now, thanks to Georgia Power’s support, we can be more intentional in driving inclusive economic excellence in our region by delivering programming, facilitating access to resources and reducing some of the financial barriers that new entrepreneurs, especially those from underrepresented groups, often experience when starting a business.”

The BIG Edge Entrepreneurship Program is targeted at minorities and women who have an agtech, agribusiness, food or farming interest that they would like to launch as a business or service. The BIG Edge Entrepreneurship program will include a one-year scholarship at the GGIC with a private office, one-on-one mentoring and entrepreneurship training. Participants will be encouraged to create social media postings about their journey to inspire others.

“At Georgia Power, we acknowledge the importance of access to resources and skills training in fostering entrepreneurial potential in rural and underserved communities,” said Mickey Daniell, community development manager for Georgia Power. “It is firmly believed that Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group can play a vital and indispensable role in assisting individuals in finding a viable pathway towards achieving success.”

Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group invites individuals, who particularly meet the criteria of minorities and women, to apply for the BIG Edge Entrepreneurship Program by Dec. 8. Scholarship recipients will be announced by Dec. 31.

For more information, contact: Catherine Blake @ cblake@georgiasouthern.edu or 770-883-1117 mobile or visit Visit: https://research. georgiasouthern.edu/big/.

ABOUT BUSINESS INNOVATION GROUP: The Business Innovation Group at Georgia Southern University works to build an ecosystem throughout the State of Georgia to help entrepreneurs create, incubate and accelerate their for-profit business enterprises. BIG works to facilitate access to university resources, to create opportunities for student experiential learning, and to foster an environment that supports a growth mindset throughout the state. As a unit of the Office of Research at Georgia Southern University, BIG is committed to developing and deploying new technological platforms, innovative programs, quality services and educational events to help meet the needs of area businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators seeking to expand business operations and/or launch new business enterprises, products and services. Visit: https://research. georgiasouthern.edu/big/

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.