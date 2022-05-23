Georgia Department of Education Awards STEM/STEAM Professional Learning Grants

The Georgia Department of Education and State School Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced awards of $397,425 in STEM/STEAM professional learning grants to help school districts expand science, technology, engineering, arts, and math options and opportunities for their students.

The State Board of Education, at its May meeting, approved Superintendent Woods’ recommendation to award STEM/STEAM Professional Learning Grants to 15 school districts. The awardees may use the grant funds to expand STEM/STEAM educational opportunities and support the development or expansion of STEM/STEAM learning and certification goals. These grants will ultimately maximize student engagement, meet student needs and interests, and ensure the relevance of learning materials.

“We continue our work to expand opportunities for all Georgia public school students, including quality STEM and STEAM instruction,” Superintendent Woods said.“These grants will provide opportunities for teachers to engage in professional learning, and as a result, strengthen the STEM and STEAM education students receive.”

STEM/STEAM Professional Learning Grant Awardees