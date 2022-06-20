First Ever “Savannah Black In Business” Event Announced

NEWS PROVIDED BY SCORE

June 20, 2022 – The first-ever Savannah “Black in Business” event has been announced for Savannah-area black business owners and aspiring black entrepreneurs. The event will consist of a panel of successful local black business owners who will share their stories and answer questions about their entrepreneurial journey. There will also be presentations by local organizations that offer resources to assist members of Savannah’s black community to become successful business owners. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Howard Jordan Auditorium at Savannah State University and is free of charge.

“Black In Business” is being presented by a partnership among the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, Truist, and Savannah SCORE.

“We are announcing this new event on Juneteenth to celebrate our black community and promote black entrepreneurship throughout the Savannah Metropolitan area,” said Moncello Stewart, President, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce.

“The inspiring personal stories of the Black Entrepreneurs on our panel will provide invaluable insights into what it takes to become a successful business owner,” said Warren Bimblick, Chapter Chair, Savannah SCORE.

“We are pleased to be part of this very special event”, said Dr. Brent Stubbs, Vice President for Economic Development at Savannah Technical College. “We look forward to sharing information with our black community about the Career Pathways offered by Savannah Tech that can lead to business ownership.”

This special event is FREE, but you must register to attend. To register, go to https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000005rOnx.

For more information, please contact Michael Siegel, Chapter Vice Chair, Savannah SCORE at Michael.siegel@scorevolunteer.org.

About the Presenting Partners:

THE GREATER SAVANNAH BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The mission of the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce is to empower and educate African-Americans, other minorities, and women owned businesses in the Savannah Metropolitan and surrounding areas that will foster a thriving and sustainable business environment. ​​https://gsbcc.org/

SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY: Savannah State University, the first public historically black university in the State of Georgia, develops productive members of a global society through high-quality instruction, scholarship, research, service, and community involvement. https://www.savannahstate.edu/

SAVANNAH TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Savannah Technical College serves Coastal Georgia with quality, market-driven technical education with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Serving more than 10,000 credit and non-credit students annually, Savannah Tech offers nearly 150 different instructional programs in Aviation Technology, Business and Professional Services, Industrial Technology, and Health Sciences in addition to Adult Education classes, industry-specific training, and continuing education. The College serves as an economic and community development partner for the region, offering corporate and customized training and assessment programs for business and industry. https://www.savannahtech.edu/

TRUIST: Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SAVANNAH SCORE: SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational services for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Savannah SCORE is one of the nation’s top SCORE chapters. In 2019, the chapter was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year”. In 2021, the chapter received SCORE’s award as “Outstanding Chapter for Community Partnerships”. And in 2020, Savannah was designated as a SCORE Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by less than 10% of SCORE’s 245 chapters across the United States. https://savannah.score.org

