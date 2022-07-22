Finding Top MBA Talent for Your Startup ft. Pedro Gonzalez

Are you in search of talent that will scale your startup? MBA students already have real-world work experience under their belts and in their first year are seeking internships. Pedro Gonzalez is an expert at talent acquisition, talent management, and career mapping for early career and mid-life career stages. He has over 20 years of work experience in the professions of university admissions, MBA career services and corporate talent management.

Most recently, Pedro launched his own business, TalentMBA. Focused on serving the market of MBA internships with startups and venture capital firms, TalentMBA provides a unique service to the entrepreneurial community while creating a pipeline of MBA talent from top business schools.

More About Pedro…

Pedro’s last role with a university was at Haslam College of Business at University of Tennessee in Knoxville. There, he led the strategic branding of MBA and MS Business Analytics programs with Fortune 500 companies and smaller businesses including start-ups. He created an innovative career coaching organization encompassing the best in class professional development services and employer relations portfolio that resulted in year over year rankings increases for the MBA program. The Haslam MBA attained its highest rankings in 2021 from US News & World Reports at #17 among public universities, #39 overall.

Prior to his role at Haslam College of Business, he was the Director of Employer Relations for the #1 ranked International MBA program at the Moore School of Business at University of South Carolina. Pedro also worked as Staffing Manager for GlobalFoundries, a world leader in nanotechnology. In that role, he created a university recruitment program targeting the best engineering schools in the United States along with the hiring of over 300 experienced engineers to meet business critical hiring needs.

In another corporate talent role, Pedro was the Sr. Manager for Recruitment and People Development at Siemens Management Consulting in New York City. He led the recruitment of new consultants each year from elite business schools to join the in-house consulting organization of Siemens AG. Additional corporate experience includes roles as an executive recruiter in San Francisco and university relations manager for an IT consulting firm in Silicon Valley.

Pedro’s other experiences in higher education encompasses leadership roles at the Lally School of Management & Technology at RPI in Troy, NY; at Drexel University in Philadelphia as Director of MBA Career Services and Director of Student Outreach at San Jose State University.

Pedro served four years on the Board of Directors for the MBA Career Services Council (now known as MBACSEA) a national professional organization of MBA career advisors and is the co-founder of the Latino College Expo, the oldest and largest college fair in New York City targeting Latino high school students.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Sociology from SUNY New Paltz and his M.S. degree in Urban Policy from the New School University in NYC. He also completed graduate courses in Adult Education and Organizational Theory at Temple University.