Savannah Technical College is offering virtual financial literacy courses through a partnership with VicTreeFi, a local educational technology company. These on-demand financial literacy courses provide an opportunity for community members to learn about key financial concepts, including budget building, credit score maintenance, savings goal establishment, student debt management, insurance obtention, and bank account maintenance.

Financial literacy is more important than ever given the recent economic climate. As the community recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many face significant financial uncertainties. Obtaining basic financial education is key to taking control of one’s own finances.

Female-founded VicTreeFi partners with schools and community organizations to provide financial education opportunities across the country. These courses help students master the Department of Education’s financial literacy standards. Through their partnership, Savannah Tech and VicTreeFi aim to promote smart money management habits throughout the community.

For more information or to register, visit www.savannahtech.edu/ FinancialEducation