Financial Fundamentals for Business Owners – Richmond Hill and Hinesville

News provided by The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, offers a NEW IN-PERSON class for small business owners on Feb. 16th in Richmond Hill and March 2nd in Hinesville. from 9am to 3:30pm.

Financial Fundamentals for Business Owners will aim to improve the financial decision making of small business owners. The program content is designed to educate business owners on the importance of good financial data and how to use that financial data for both tactical and strategic decision making. This program will cover the process around good recordkeeping, the tools to use, the reports to be derived, how to analyze the numbers to improve cash flow and profits. Participants will also gain a better understanding of how banks/lenders evaluate their businesses and capital requests. For session content and registration go to https://www.georgiasbdc.org/training/southern For questions, please contact Liz Overstreet at southerncoastal@georgiasbdc.org or (912) 651-3200. Seating is limited, lunch provided.

