Co-Working Studio Girl Boss Studios to Open in Hardeeville, SC on September 29th with Ribbon-Cutting, Commemorative Speaker Seminar & Women’s Business Collective Event

Hardeeville, SC– Girl Boss Studios is coming to Hardeeville, SC, and will serve as the first female founder minority-owned co-working studio in the Lowcountry. Girl Boss Studios officially opens on Wednesday, September 29th, at 705 Main Street, #102 in Hardeeville, SC. On opening day, the studio will be available for tours, and an open house that will feature service demonstrations from beauty and wellness entrepreneurs that is free to the media and public to attend from 10:30 am-4:30 pm. A ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated by the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce, followed by a business after-hours event will begin at 5:30 pm. Pre-registration for the business after-hours event is $25 and will be $30 at the door.

Business after-hours attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the speakers, sponsors, and girl boss tribe to learn more about Girl Boss Studios and learn how to access funding and many other resources that are available to their businesses. Door prizes, food, drinks, and a Q&A are available at this event.

Girl Boss Studios Founder, Takiya La’Shaune of Takiya La’Shaune Salon in partnership with Sheree Darien, Founder & Executive Director of Second Chance Community Outreach, Inc.-a division of Second Chance CDFI will be available to assist with lease sign ups, business service assistance, grants, and more in addition to awarding one-month studio and station rent. To qualify for grants and the award opportunity, you must be one of the first 25 registered attendees. You can register here or see the link or QR code below.

