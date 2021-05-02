(Savannah, GA) – The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, invite small business owners to a no-cost educational webinar to help them prepare and recover from a hurricane and other disasters. Representatives from the SBA, USDA, GEMA, CEMA, UGA Marine Extension, SBDC UTSA and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King will be facilitating and answering questions. For questions, please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or go to www.georgiasbdc.org/southern to register online.





About SBDC:

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides tools, training and resources to help small businesses grow and succeed. Designated as one of Georgia’s top providers of small business assistance, the SBDC has 18 offices ranging from Rome to Valdosta to serve the needs of Georgia’s business community. Since 1977, our network of partners has helped construct a statewide ecosystem to foster the spirit, support, and success of hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and innovators.

The Small Business Development Center, a Public Service and Outreach Extension of The University of Georgia, is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is nationally accredited by the Association of SBDCs.