February 2022 Hedera Hashgraph Meetup

This month’s featured guest is Peter Uliano of HBAR.news.

The Hedera Hashgraph Savannah Meetup allows attendees to learn…

From the teams building an entirely new class of applications on Hedera.

These meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future.

What are decentralized applications? Decentralized applications (dApps) are digital applications or programs that exist and run on a blockchain or P2P network of computers instead of a single computer, and are outside the purview and control of a single authority.

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm.

Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara.

Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

Learn more at https://hbar.news/

