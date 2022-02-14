February 2022 Hedera Hashgraph Meetup

By The Creative Coast | February 14, 2022

This month’s featured guest is Peter Uliano of HBAR.news.

The Hedera Hashgraph Savannah Meetup allows attendees to learn…

These meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future.

What are decentralized applications? Decentralized applications (dApps) are digital applications or programs that exist and run on a blockchain or P2P network of computers instead of a single computer, and are outside the purview and control of a single authority.

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

  • A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm.
  • Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara.
  • Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

Learn more at https://hbar.news/

More Resources:
• Meetup’s Company Website – https://www.hedera.com/
• Meetup’s Community site – https://hashgraph.org 
• Meetup’s Discord – https://discordapp.com/invite/FFb9YFX

Hedera Hashgraph Social:
• Telegram – https://t.me/hederahashgraph
• Twitter – http://twitter.com/hashgraph
• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhE4NYpaX9E9SssFnwrjww

