After a four year hiatus, FastPitch returns! Savannah’s epic startup pitch event is back in-person, live event on May 20, 2021. FastPitch 2021 will take place at Service Brewing. Afterwards, attendees are invited to stick around over a beer to talk with the entrepreneurs and network with other attendees.

The Creative Coast’s FastPitch program identifies promising entrepreneurs starting new ventures or growing existing ones. All pitch participants received coaching and feedback from experienced business mentors during a 12-week Idea Accelerator Bootcamp prior to the event. Mentors helped the pitch contestants refine their idea, understand their business model and financials, articulate their pitch and executive summary, and craft a slide deck. The evening allows for entrepreneurs to make a 5-MINUTE PITCH of their innovative venture in front of investors as well as a live audience.

The cost to attend as an audience member is $20 (50% discount for paying Creative Coast Members).