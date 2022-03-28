Fast Break grant awarded 50 small businesses $10k each in January 2022 – applications for 2023 open this spring

LegalZoom has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League to support small businesses in ‘underserved and underrepresented communities’. As well as educating the public on the obstacles and learning curve to starting your own business. They are offering $6 million in grants and services through ‘Fast Break for Small Business” !

The first round of their bi annual grants were awarded this January, 50 small businesses received $10,000 grants. This spring they will be awarding more $10,000 grants as they have committed to making small businesses be able to grow and sustain themselves.

Their first wave of grant applications are closed but the second applications for Spring 2022 will be available soon! You can visit their website here to sign up for the newsletter and get updates on grants and application dates.

About Legal Zoom:

Legal Zoom is an online legal technology company that allows you to create legal documents with the help of their consultants, without having to hire a lawyer. They can help you officially register your business and form a corporation/LLC with their business formation team, attorney consultations to help you navigate with ease, and even offer trademark applications and assistance!