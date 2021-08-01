Fashion Fit for the Audience ft. MonaLisa Monroe

AWhether you’re going into an office and meeting with clients in person or only taking virtual video meetings, Fashion Fit for the Office with MonaLisa Monroe will cover valuable tips on how to dress to impress as a part of your personal and company brand. How you present yourself sends a message to potential and current customers! Is how you dress costing you clients? You will understand the benefits of speaking the visual language of your client, and you will feel confident and dressed for success every single time you leave your office. MonaLisa’s presentations are fun and engaging while leaving the audience with dozens of tips on how to enhance their image, dress with confidence and make that killer first impression every time!

What is the big deal about Image? Well, it is another aspect of Branding. What does your image or brand say about you? Do you not know or do not really care? Or is it that you know what it is, but you totally want to change it and make it anew? Regardless of the answer, Style Architect Image Consulting is one of the companies that know how important the aspect of image is to any business, large or small, personal, or corporate we want you to stand out and stand out in excellence. An effective brand/image strategy gives you a major edge in increasingly competitive markets. Simply put, your brand is your promise to your customer. It tells them what they can expect from your products and services, and it differentiates you from your competitors. Your brand is derived from who you are, who you want to be, and who people perceive you to be.

MonaLisa Monroe’s Style Architect Image Consulting is the innovative maverick. We can offer you the high-cost, high-quality option, or the low-cost, high-value option. You cannot be both. Just remember, you cannot be all things to all people. Who you are should be based to some extent on how your target customers want and need you to be? Tackling these issues together is what we look forward to. So, do not hesitate to get your new image going to set out to be the best YOU yet.

More About MonaLisa Monroe:

Mrs. Monroe has been a guest on Heaven 97 KHVN Gospel Radio Show in Dallas Texas, a co-host on 360 Talk Radio Show on FishBowl Radio Network in Dallas Texas, a guest on Straight Talk Radio Show on 1Kingdom Radio Gospel Internet Radio and Talk Show, a guest on The Convo with Klarque & Michele Internet Radio Show. Mrs. Monroe has also appeared on Regina King Ministries Television Show and Black Contemporary TV in Dallas Texas. Mrs. Monore has lectured for 90 Minute Workout for Leaders in Austin Texas.

Mrs. Monroe has lead Small Business Workshops, Seminars, Classes, Lectures, and Conferences: such as Branding Your Style Workshop hosted by Style Architect Image Consulting Group; 2016 I Lead Women in Ministry Conference; Run Women’s Conference; Naturally YOU Doing Business with You Conference; Looking Fortune 500 Workshop and Seminar (Dress For Success); Unlocking Your Destiny Conference; My Bald is Beautiful (Cancer Survivors Mixer); Brunch with a Punch (Professional Women Meet-Up); Lunch & Learn (Professional Women Workshop); Power of the Purse Financial Workshop and Seminar. Mrs. Monroe has appeared in newspapers such as Fort Worth Black News; Fort Worth Business Press News: Dallas Voyage; and Texas Highways a Travel guide magazine.

Mrs. Monroe was nominated for Who’s Who in Black Dallas 2017 & 2018. She finished her first book “Life After the Diagnosis” in 2018 and founded a nonprofit organization CureQuest Leukemia, Inc. Later, she revamped, restructured, and formed AccessTran Ride for Life, a for profit business that partnered with Uber and Lyft transporting seniors, veterans, dialysis patients, and cancer survivors to and from medical appointments.