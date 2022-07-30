Entrepreneurship Wold Cup Pitch Competition Deadline Approaches – Win $1M in Prizes

Since 2019, the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) has hosted the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) as a part of its mission to make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. EWC is hosted globally in partnership with Monsha’at and “offers founders a chance to pitch on a global stage for a share of US$1 million in prizes plus additional investment opportunities and in-kind support,” according to Ellen Erickson who is the Director for U.S. Ecosystems at GEN.

GEN anticipates over 200 entrepreneurs from across the globe to participate in this year’s event. Entrepreneurs in the idea-stage, early-stage, growth-stage or beyond are encouraged to apply. In addition to the chance at winning $1M in prizes, all applicants receive access to free or steeply discounted training and perks to help grow their business.

Erickson released a news announcement for the GEN United States ecosystem in which she shared: “The EWC online platform also offers all contestants who start an application access to $1,000 worth of perks. All founders who complete an application will receive access to more than $25,000 worth of perks. The top EWC100 will receive $100,000 in in-kind services from partners such as AWS, Freshworks, Google Cloud, Hubspot, Stripe, Zoom and more.”

Though an official date has not been released yet, GEN announced that the EWC USA National Finals competition will take place during the month of September 2022. From there, global finalists will participate in a virtual startup bootcamp taking place in October 2022. The top 100 global finalists will move on to pitch live at the EWC Global Finals, which are taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2022.

The deadline to apply for EWC is August 15, 2022. Find details and the application by clicking HERE.

More about GEN:

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates an array of programs in 200 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.