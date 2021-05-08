In this episode of Entrepreneur’s Night, Creative Coast Executive Director Jen Bonnett chatted with Savannah’s Will Dent about his company AeroParts Now.

Will is the President and CTO of AeroParts Now. Founded in 2018, AeroParts Now is leading the transformation of the way the world buys and sells aircraft parts. They believe commerce in aviation should be modern and safe, just like the aircraft and flight operations. They realized that there are fundamental problems to be solved in the industry. Namely:

• Filling the gaps in the sales process between ERP systems and marketplaces

• Simplifying and consolidating the request for quote (RFQ) process

• Enabling sellers to sell direct to customers with their own online stores

• Conducting true e-commerce with entirely electronic transactions

Will is also the part-time owner of Dently Apps, a software development and technology consulting company in Savannah.

Watch for Will’s story on becoming an entrepreneur after serving in the air force and working in Senior Management at Gulfstream Aerospace.