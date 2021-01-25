Franci has over 25- years of travel industry experience in the domestic and intentional markets. Her percipience and the core that drives the vision for the company are derived from this experience in the travel industry that is focused on accomplishing goals, drive profits for an organization, and a relentless focus on guest and visitor experience. A total commitment to excellence. ITI Digital focused its energy, resources, and investment in digital marketing since 2006. With the support of a motivated and a uniquely qualified and diverse team of digital marketers and software engineers, ITI Digital delivered a number of “firsts’” and “best in class” in the travel and tourism industry.

Jen Bonnett sat down over Zoom with Franci for a chat about her experiences starting ITI Digital and growing it. Watch for the inspiring chat!

ITI Digital works with destinations across the U.S. to promote economic development through tourism marketing for over 25 years in the domestic and international markets.