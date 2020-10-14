East Taylor Creative is an idea factory + creative studio located in Savannah, Georgia bringing purpose-driven dreams to life. They create websites, apps, software, and services that empower nonprofits and for-profits making this world a better place. Learn more about East Taylor Creative by visiting their site.

Watch as Jen Bonnett and East Taylor Creative Co-founders Lindy Weimer and Jason Weimer chat about starting a business and the ins and outs of entrepreneurship.