Entrepreneur’s Night is the Creative Coast’s podcast featuring a fireside chat between Creative Coast Executive Director Jen Bonnett and a local Savannah Founder of a local tech or digital business.

Cason Carter is the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Broughton Partners. He started his career in corporate insurance sales and saw first-hand how businesses put profits before people. This fueled his passion for becoming an advocate for victims of corporate negligence and creating Broughton Partners.

<noscript><iframe title="Cason Carter of Broughton Partners Talks Entrepreneurship with Jen Bonnett" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bSH0_3pGjiI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

More about Cason…

Cason is responsible for the planning, strategy, daily operations, and overall vision of the company. He is an executive with strong business acumen and a relentless focus on execution. Under his leadership, the company has experienced tremendous growth in a short amount of time. His innovative mindset and ability to lead the organization through change have contributed to the overall success.

One of his proudest accomplishments has been creating an engaging and inspiring company culture. Cason firmly believes the success of an organization starts and ends with its employees. He spends a lot of his time and energy focusing on leadership and the company culture, striving to build a team that is equally as passionate about creating a world without corporate negligence.

Cason holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Clemson University.

Click to learn more about Entrepreneur’s Night.