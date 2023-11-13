Savannah, GA — Exciting news for business enthusiasts and professionals! On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, World Trade Center Savannah will host the inaugural Emerging Trends Symposium, an initiative set to illuminate the latest industry developments and best practices.

Network and learn from the pros. This symposium promises a fantastic opportunity to connect with peers and industry experts while gaining invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of mergers and acquisitions.

The program boasts presentations from Marci McGregor, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Strategy for the Chief Investment Office at Bank of America, as well as C.J. Evans, a Director specializing in site selection and economic development consulting.

Stay ahead of the curve. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to learn from the industry’s finest minds and ensure you stay ahead of the curve in mergers and acquisitions. Breakfast will be served to kickstart your day of learning and networking.

Register today to secure your place at this event at Savannah Technical College. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity!