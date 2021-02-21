Electric Lemonade hiring a Remote Content Researcher and Editor
100% Remote Content Researcher and Editor
SINCE ACCURACY, FACT CHECKING, AND DUE DILIGENCE ARE ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL FOR THIS POSITION, A NON-PAID TEST IS REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION *
Special instructions
Please submit your cover letter, resume, a link to your portfolio, and three relevant work samples. Include the answer to the following question in your cover letter: What separates good content from great content? Please also include your favorite quote.
Electric Lemonade is seeking a part-time content researcher/editor to research, assign, and proofread ongoing content projects for our writing staff.
This is a 100% remote position.
What You’ll Do
- Perform extensive research online and off for any given topics that we plan to devise a content strategy for.
- Perform extensive and ongoing keyword research and a competitive analysis for clients.
- Perform in-depth research to come up with meaningful questions to ask for future interviews with clients.
- Assign content projects to our writing staff and proofread assignments that are returned by the writing staff for accuracy.
What You’ll Need
- Bachelor’s degree in English, journalism, communications, or marketing.
- 3+ years of experience writing for an agency or in-house marketing department.
- Ability to adapt voice and tone per clients’ editorial mission statements.
- Ability to fact check and perform due diligence for
- Exacting attention to detail and high standards for finished material.
- Passion for storytelling with heart, soul, and meaning.
- Self-direction, with the ability to work independently with a high level of autonomy.
- A working home office.
Job Types: Part-time, Contract
Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
Education:
- Bachelor’s (Required)
Experience:
- Writing Skills: 3 years (Required)
Work Location:
- Fully Remote
Work Remotely:
- Yes
COVID-19 Precaution(s):
- Remote interview process