100% Remote Content Researcher and Editor

SINCE ACCURACY, FACT CHECKING, AND DUE DILIGENCE ARE ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL FOR THIS POSITION, A NON-PAID TEST IS REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION *

Special instructions

Please submit your cover letter, resume, a link to your portfolio, and three relevant work samples. Include the answer to the following question in your cover letter: What separates good content from great content? Please also include your favorite quote.

Electric Lemonade is seeking a part-time content researcher/editor to research, assign, and proofread ongoing content projects for our writing staff.

This is a 100% remote position.

What You’ll Do

  • Perform extensive research online and off for any given topics that we plan to devise a content strategy for.
  • Perform extensive and ongoing keyword research and a competitive analysis for clients.
  • Perform in-depth research to come up with meaningful questions to ask for future interviews with clients.
  • Assign content projects to our writing staff and proofread assignments that are returned by the writing staff for accuracy.

What You’ll Need

  • Bachelor’s degree in English, journalism, communications, or marketing.
  • 3+ years of experience writing for an agency or in-house marketing department.
  • Ability to adapt voice and tone per clients’ editorial mission statements.
  • Ability to fact check and perform due diligence for
  • Exacting attention to detail and high standards for finished material.
  • Passion for storytelling with heart, soul, and meaning.
  • Self-direction, with the ability to work independently with a high level of autonomy.
  • A working home office.

Job Types: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Education:

  • Bachelor’s (Required)

Experience:

  • Writing Skills: 3 years (Required)

Work Location:

  • Fully Remote

Work Remotely:

  • Yes

COVID-19 Precaution(s):

  • Remote interview process

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE JOB POSTING & APPLY

Posted in Featured, News and tagged , ,