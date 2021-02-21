100% Remote Content Researcher and Editor

SINCE ACCURACY, FACT CHECKING, AND DUE DILIGENCE ARE ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL FOR THIS POSITION, A NON-PAID TEST IS REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION *

Special instructions

Please submit your cover letter, resume, a link to your portfolio, and three relevant work samples. Include the answer to the following question in your cover letter: What separates good content from great content? Please also include your favorite quote.

Electric Lemonade is seeking a part-time content researcher/editor to research, assign, and proofread ongoing content projects for our writing staff.

This is a 100% remote position.

What You’ll Do

Perform extensive research online and off for any given topics that we plan to devise a content strategy for.

Perform extensive and ongoing keyword research and a competitive analysis for clients.

Perform in-depth research to come up with meaningful questions to ask for future interviews with clients.

Assign content projects to our writing staff and proofread assignments that are returned by the writing staff for accuracy.

What You’ll Need

Bachelor’s degree in English, journalism, communications, or marketing.

3+ years of experience writing for an agency or in-house marketing department.

Ability to adapt voice and tone per clients’ editorial mission statements.

Ability to fact check and perform due diligence for

Exacting attention to detail and high standards for finished material.

Passion for storytelling with heart, soul, and meaning.

Self-direction, with the ability to work independently with a high level of autonomy.

A working home office.

Job Types: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Education:

Bachelor’s (Required)

Experience:

Writing Skills: 3 years (Required)

Work Location:

Fully Remote

Work Remotely:

Yes

COVID-19 Precaution(s):

Remote interview process

