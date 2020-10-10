Better, Faster, Stronger! shines spotlight on local health-related businesses Health fair from 3:30-5:30 p.m. October 29 at eFitClub.

Since the start of the pandemic, many people have been out of their normal routines. Jay McCoog, owner of eFitClub of Bluffton, is asking the community to get active again.

“Many have been using the pandemic as a reason not to exercise! Over 6 months without proper exercise is detrimental to good health! The eFitClub is taking more precautions for everyone’s safety than you’ll find in almost any other business you’ll visit. Our facility is under continuous disinfection practices using hospital-grade products. Along with reducing the number of members allowed in the club and applying proper distancing, our club is as safe as possible” McCoog quipped.

eFitClub is holding a health fair from 3:30-5:30 p.m. October 29th at their fitness club, located at 137 Towne Drive in the Belfair Kroger complex. The event is free and open to the public. To maintain social distancing best practices, only 20 people are allowed inside eFitClub’s gym. Booths will be set up inside and outside the facility.

“The event is a celebration of Bluffton small businesses and is dedicated to Bluffton’s health and wellness,” McCoog said.

Visitors will have an opportunity to tour eFitClub’s hi-tech facility, visit with local business owners and enter to win prizes.

“Better, Faster, Stronger!” T-shirts also will be on sale, with proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountr

ABOUT EFITCLUB OF BLUFFTON:

eFitClubof Bluffton is the only technology centric fitness studio in the area making fitness easy, fast, fun, and effective. The club offers the solution to “no time for fitness” with 16-, 20-, and 30-minute strength, cardio, and functional training exercise routines. The eFitClub is ideal for busy parents, working professionals and anyone on a time crunch. eFitClub’s equipment is infused with technology and a video game-like interface that is customized to an individual’s unique fitness goals, ideal for people of all physical abilities. For more information, contact Jay McCoog at [email protected] or 843-707-9771, or visit efitclubsc.com.