Job Summary

Coordinate administrative and support activities for programs designed to promote the Institute to target audiences of potential students. This position will interact on a consistent basis with:  unit managers and staff, vendors. This position typically will advise and counsel:  NA. This position will supervise:  NA.

Responsibilities

Prepare and assemble educational/promotional materials.

Make arrangements for meetings, workshops and other events in conjunction with specific outreach programs.

Coordinate schedules for outreach related events.

Make travel arrangements for outreach staff.

Perform administrative support functions for outreach program including preparing correspondence, ordering/maintaining supplies, maintaining databases, etc.

Perform other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications

Educational Requirements
Technical Diploma, Associate’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

Required Experience
Three to four years of job related experience

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

SKILLS
This job requires basic skills in delivery of office support administrative services.  Use of office related computer applications is required.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Georgia Tech provides equal opportunity to all faculty, staff, students, and all other members of the Georgia Tech community, including applicants for admission and/or employment, contractors, volunteers, and participants in institutional programs, activities, or services.  Georgia Tech complies with all applicable laws and regulations governing equal opportunity in the workplace and in educational activities. Georgia Tech prohibits discrimination, including discriminatory harassment, on the basis of race, ethnicity, ancestry, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetics, or veteran status in its programs, activities, employment, and admissions.  This prohibition applies to faculty, staff, students, and all other members of the Georgia Tech community, including affiliates, invitees, and guests.

Other Information

This position is located in Savannah, Georgia.

 

