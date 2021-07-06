Education Outreach Coordinator @ Georgia Tech Savannah
Job Summary
Coordinate administrative and support activities for programs designed to promote the Institute to target audiences of potential students. This position will interact on a consistent basis with: unit managers and staff, vendors. This position typically will advise and counsel: NA. This position will supervise: NA.
Responsibilities
Prepare and assemble educational/promotional materials.
Make arrangements for meetings, workshops and other events in conjunction with specific outreach programs.
Coordinate schedules for outreach related events.
Make travel arrangements for outreach staff.
Perform administrative support functions for outreach program including preparing correspondence, ordering/maintaining supplies, maintaining databases, etc.
Required Qualifications
Educational Requirements
Technical Diploma, Associate’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience
Required Experience
Three to four years of job related experience
Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities
SKILLS
This job requires basic skills in delivery of office support administrative services. Use of office related computer applications is required.
Equal Employment Opportunity
Other Information
This position is located in Savannah, Georgia.