EdTech GAMEIS Conference to Take Place at Savannah Convention Center this July

This summer the Georgia Association of Managers of Educational Information Systems (GAMEIS) Conference returns to the Savannah Convention Center. The conference, which will take place from July 12 – 15, provides a forum for K-12 Information Technology professionals and Instructional Technology professionals from school districts and private schools throughout Georgia and beyond. During the event, the attendees will learn about best practices and current innovations in the education technology industry that are aligned to the Consortium for School Networking (COSN) framework of essential skills for Chief Technology Officers. The event is the sole education-based state-wide IT-oriented organization of its kind in Georgia.

The GAMEIS Conference includes three days featuring roundtables, workshops, educational sessions, socials, and an expo hall. Established leaders in technology solutions will conduct instructional sessions to address current needs in the K-12 sector. There are a few remaining vendor opportunities for companies to take advantage of. Visit https://gameis.org/vendors/ for more details.

To stay updated on the agenda and speakers, visit https://gameis.org/. Attendee registration for the event costs $100 per ticket. Registration can be found here.

About GAMEIS:

Founded in 1982, the GAMEIS mission is to provide a venue for K-12 education technology leaders to learn district/school leadership, vision, and strategy; technical management; and data management. GAMEIS attendees will network with colleagues and gain awareness of best practices aligned with the Consortium for School Networking (COSN) framework of essential skills for Chief Technology Officers.

