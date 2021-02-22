Jesse Blanco is well known in the Coastal Empire and the Low Country as the “Food Guy.” As the host of the television show Eat It and Like It, he explores and shares the best eats found in the region’s restaurant and food scene. In 2021, Blanco and the show plan to venture south for a new digital media endeavor, Eat It Florida.

“Everybody talks about Disney World and South Beach, but you never hear anybody talk about the best fried shrimp in Daytona. We want to do that,” said Blanco. Originally from Miami, Florida, Blanco is familiar with the state and what it has to offer. “Florida is so diverse and it’s my home state, we thought it was a natural fit to provide content that would explore that diversity.”

Eat It and Like It offers online video, blog, and podcast content and is also broadcast on WTOC. Currently, the plan is for Eat It Florida to stay online with social media, blog, and video content via a talk show format.

According to Blanco, Eat It Florida has been in the works for two and a half years, but the pandemic caused the team to reconsider launching in 2020. Blanco explained that announcing the upcoming launch this February “seems right” as we approach the end of the pandemic with vaccines beginning to be distributed. More details regarding Eat It Florida are set to be released next month in March 2021.

