Driving Small Business Forward with Progressive® Commercial Insurance x Hello Alice Grant offering $25,000 to 10 small businesses for commercial vehicle

Hello Alice recently announced a partnership with Progressive® Commercial Insurance to give Hispanic small business owners an opportunity with their Driving Small Business Forward grant. The loan application states, “According to McKinsey & Company**, Hispanic entrepreneurs start more businesses per capita than any other racial or ethnic group in the United States, yet they face more challenges getting loans or capital from the investment community.” The purpose of the Driving Small Business Forward with Progressive® Commercial Insurance grant is to support these entrepreneurs with funds so they can accelerate their business.

The fund will award 10 entrants $25,000 each towards the purchase of a commercial vehicle.

Eligibility Requirements:

Business must be majority (51%+) owned and operated by an Hispanic-identifying entrepreneur(s)

Business must have a demonstrated need for a commercial vehicle

Business must have a commitment to local community and a clear plan to keep their business moving forward

Selection criteria is as follows:

Demonstrated need for funds to purchase a commercial vehicle (40%)

Clear plan for growth as a result of this vehicle purchase (40%)

Demonstrated commitment to customers and community (20%)

Entrants whose Entries receive the highest cumulative score will receive funding.

The deadline to apply is June 17, 2022. CLICK HERE to be redirected to Hello Alice’s website for more details.

About Hello Alice:

Hello Alice is a free online platform that helps businesses launch and grow. [They] guide owners through every step of their entrepreneurial journey by providing knowledge, funding, networks, and peer-to-peer connections with more than 360,000 small business owners.