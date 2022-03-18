Dr. Julie Olsen of Workplace Advancement Strategies to Speak at Buy Local’s March Luncheon

SAVANNAH, GA (March 10, 2022) — Join Buy Local Savannah for its monthly luncheon on Thursday, March 24 from 11 AM–1 PM at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Dr. Julie Olsen of Workplace Advancement Strategies.

Dr. Julie Olsen is an experienced coach and consultant providing unique solutions and engaging leadership workshops across the country. Her passion is equipping leaders and enhancing interpersonal and team communications. Drawing from more than 30 years of comprehensive operational and leadership development experience, Dr. Olsen has helped individuals, teams and numerous organizations advance their mission and feel more valued by leveraging their strengths.

“In today’s highly competitive job market, building strong teams and creating a positive work environment is more important than ever,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “We are looking forward to hearing from Dr. Olsen about ways that Buy Local members can lead more effectively.”

Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.

About Buy Local Savannah

Buy Local’s mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities. Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.