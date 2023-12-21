Dr. Jamal Lawrence Announced as GRIT 2024 Keynote

Learn more about GRIT 2024 at https://thegritconference.com/.

SAVANNAH, GA (December 20, 2023) – The Creative Coast is excited to announce Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD, as a GRIT 2024 keynote speaker. The annual two-day GRIT Conference unites the region’s entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and visionaries over inspiring keynote sessions, panel discussions, and workshops. GRIT 2024 is set to take place from February 29th to March 1st at the iconic Savannah Civic Center in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Jamal Lawrence, MD is a double board-certified Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine Physician Leader. Recognized nationally as a 40 under 40 Leader in Minority Health and a Health Equity Achieved through Lifestyle Medicine Scholar, he is also the founder of Harvest Health MD, Savannah, Georgia’s first black-owned and only male-owned and operated direct primary care practice. During his training, Dr. Lawrence became concerned with the conflict between the level of care his patients needed and the unrealistic expectations the current healthcare system places on doctors while taking care of their patients in limited settings. Harvest Health MD seeks to provide high-quality, personalized, transparent, and cost-effective care to small businesses that traditionally do not have the resources to provide employees with the healthcare experience that every person deserves.

In addition to Dr. Lawrence’s keynote talk, the event will feature numerous panel discussions and workshops on topics aligning with this year’s conference theme. The theme, which is “Leap into the Future,” celebrates the Leap Year with a vision toward tomorrow’s innovations. Recently announced panels include Mindset Mastery: Balancing Drive & Wellbeing in Entrepreneurship, Sweaty Startups: The Fusion of Tech and Traditional Trades, Health Tech Horizons: AI & New Frontiers in Medicine, and Women in Breakout Roles.

The GRIT Conference will continue to announce speakers and panels at www.thegritconference.com. Be sure to follow @gritconference on social media for regular updates.

Reserve your spot by December 31st for an Early Bird ticket rate of $149; after this date, general admission will be $249. Similarly, our Early Bird VIP offer, at $249 (usually $349), ends on the same date. The VIP Ticket includes access to the VIP Lounge, a unique sidecar lunch, and an evening reception with key conference figures on February 28th, from 5:30pm-8:00pm, along with full conference access.

For more information about the conference and to purchase tickets, visit www.thegritconference.com.