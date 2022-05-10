Dr. Brent Stubbs of Savannah Tech to Speak at May Buy Local Luncheon
“Savannah Tech is preparing its students for successful, rewarding careers,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “Buy Local is excited to hear from Dr. Stubbs about the college’s programs and partnerships, and how local businesses can utilize all the resources the school has to offer.”
